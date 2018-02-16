Insurance department hosting free seminars to warn seniors about latest scams

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department is working to protect seniors from scammers through a series of free events across the state.

“The rise in the use of technology has given crooks new ways to scam people out of their hard-earned money,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “Seniors are especially susceptible because many of them have a substantial savings, excellent credit and aren’t likely to go to police if they think they’ve been scammed. We want to give seniors the upper hand the next time someone tries to take advantage of them.”

The U.S. Subcommittee on Health and Long Term Care estimates that seniors represent 30 percent of scam victims with con artists pretending to be legitimate telemarketers or door-to-door salesmen. Officials warn that perpetrators may also be identity thieves and Internet schemers.

Now, the Oklahoma Insurance Department is hosting eight events across the state to detail the latest scams. Each seminar is free for seniors, and includes breakfast.

Attendees must register online at map.oid.ok.gov or by calling 800-763-2828.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the conference being held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

March 13- Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford Rd., Salons D & E.

March 28 – The Tower Hotel in Oklahoma City, 3233 N.W. Expressway

April 3 – Woodward Conference Center, 3401 Centennial Lane Exhibit Hall A

April 10 – Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills, 1902 E. 71st St., Council Oak Ballroom A-C

April 19 – Carolyn Renfro Event Center in Ponca City , 445 Fairview Ave.

April 25 – McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University in Lawton, McCasland Ballroom A&B, 501 S.W. University Dr.

April 26 – Embassy Suites Norman, 2501 Conference Dr.

May 1- Stoney Creek Hotel in Broken Arrow, 200 W. Albany St., Stone Room.