Man stabs employee, beats another after robbing store

HOUSTON, Tex. – A man has been charged after he stabbed an employee and then beat another employee after robbing a store.

Houston police say Emilio Parker robbed the cellphone store on February 15 around 1:45 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they saw Parker, 37, with his face covered and exiting the store.

Parker then took off after police told him to put his hands up and get on the ground.

Police say he stabbed a male employee and also beat and handcuffed a female employee after he had robbed the store. Authorities say both of the victims sustained serious injuries.

KPRC reports Parker was arrested after a brief chase.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.