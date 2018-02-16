Number of threats made against metro Oklahoma City schools in days after Florida massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - The shooting massacre at a South Florida high school Wednesday that left 17 people dead has left a number of Oklahoma City metro schools taking extra precautions after receiving a number of threats.

Threats have been made to at least three metro school districts, including Oklahoma City and Moore Public Schools.

Security was stepped up at Northeast Academy and John Marshall Mid-High School Friday in Oklahoma City after a threat against the schools on social media was discovered. The suspect has since been identified and charges are pending.

Those threats follow two made at two separate Moore schools Wednesday. Southmoore High School administrators and officers were made aware of a so-called "kill list" of students. That student involved was questioned by police.

Wednesday afternoon, a Central Jr. High student made a threat to "shoot up the school" while on the bus. That student was taken into custody and removed from the school.

"We try to get to the bottom of it as quick as we can, because some of them are time-sensitive," said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis. "But all of it takes a lot of manpower and resources, regardless of if it’s a good threat or someone just making some stuff up."

"Moore Public Schools will not tolerate behavior or statements of this nature and will continue to provide the safest learning environment possible for the students and staff," the district said in a statement Thursday night.

A total of six threats were made to Oklahoma City Public Schools, including U.S. Grant, Northwest Classen, Capitol Hill and Oklahoma Centennial, according to district officials.

"Talk to your student about safety and security," wrote the district in a message to parents. "OKCPS has put together some resources for families that include how to access counseling services, how to talk to students about violence and information about why our safety and security protocols are in place. These resources are available on the district's website."

Threats to Guthrie Junior High School and Western Heights Middle School were also made Wednesday. The suspects in those two cases have been taken into custody.

"We understand that the events of this past week, both the tragedy in Florida and then the threat made to our own Middle School, may have left you feeling uneasy and even scared for your child's safety," wrote Western Heights Superintendent Joe Kitchens in a letter to parents Friday. "We want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and we also want to let you know that we have safety guidelines and procedures in place in case of an intruder or other emergency. Your child's safety is our number one concern."

The words of the shooting survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are -- for the time -- ensuring the slaying of the students, teachers and coaches aren't forgotten. Words that police here hope students carefully listen to after the spate of copycat threats.

"I don't think that they understand the magnitude of losing their friends and having it affect the entire school district, and having it affect the entire community," said Lewis.

"It's not funny. It's a very serious and there's consequences."