Oklahoma dog trainer arrested on 123 counts of animal cruelty

SKIATOOK Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after investigators say she was hoarding animals at her home.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators rescued 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds from Marjorie Satterfield’s home.

“We were shocked at what we found. Every surface of the home is covered in kennels and the dogs are just stacked on top of each other,” said Casey Roebuck, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say most of the animals were being held in the crates with only paper to lay on, and some are in need of medical attention.

“We do have some cases that are critical that are leaving and immediately going for medical care,” said Gina Gardener, with the Humane Society of Tulsa.

According to FOX 23, Satterfield was running a dog training and kennel business, and many of the animals belong to clients.

All of the animals were taken by the Humane Society of Tulsa. Pet owners can send their information to fido@tulsapets.org in order to be reunited with their pets.

Satterfield was booked on 123 counts of animal cruelty.