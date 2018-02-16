Oklahoma homicide suspect last seen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oklahoma homicide suspect was last seen in California, according to police.

45-year-old Harlon Foss is wanted in connection with a double homicide involving his grandparents.

In November 2017, a man was picking up cans on Tiger Mountain Road when he stumbled upon two bodies.

Several days later, the bodies were identified as those of 81-year-old Virgil Ingraham and 84-year-old Rowena Ingraham. The couple had been reported missing out of Oklahoma City.

Immediately, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the OSBI began looking for Foss, who is the grandson of the Ingraham’s.

Authorities say Foss lived with the couple prior to their disappearance and hasn’t been seen since their bodies were discovered.

Prior to their deaths, Foss allegedly told coworkers that living with his grandparents was “driving him crazy” and he had no freedom. When the couple would leave, his grandmother began locking him out of the house.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reportedly found bloodstains and blood smears inside the home, along with bloody clothing that matched Foss’ side in the washing machine.

The San Francisco Police Department says Foss was last seen in the area of Aquatic Park of San Francisco on January 10.

Police believe he may be living in a park or a wooded area and is considered armed and dangerous.