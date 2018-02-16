Oklahoma man arrested on several counts related to child molestation

ARDMORE, Okla. – A Love County man was arrested Friday on several counts related to child molestation.

OSBI special agents arrested 40-year-old Robert Woodall after a court proceeding, on a different matter, at the Love County Courthouse in Ardmore.

Woodall faces charges of two counts of rape, one count of rape by instrumentation, and two counts of lewd or indecent acts or proposal to a child under 16.

So far, agents have identified two young female victims.

Woodall was booked into the Carter County jail.