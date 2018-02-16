Oklahoma man killed after crash in Stephens County

MARLOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed after a crash in Stephens County.

Friday morning, around 6:20 a.m., Anthony Hornbeck 18, of Walters, Oklahoma, was driving westbound on SH 29 when officials say he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

The man inside the other vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Jason Muller, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hornbeck was transported to a local hospital with arm and leg injuries. Officials say he is in good condition.

Authorities are investigating the crash.