Oklahoma middle school students receive encouraging note from principal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students at one local middle school received a message of support this week from their principal.

This week, every locker at Deer Creek Middle School was adorned with a note from Principal Kristy VanDorn.

“You are never alone. You are loved. You are special. The world is a better place because of you. Shine bright and shine for others! Take care of your fellow DCMS Antlers and take care of yourself! Dude. Be Nice Week… Let’s make it everyday @ DCMS We love you!” the note read.

This week, school administrators challenged students to show their kindness to others with certain goals.

Some of those goals included things like nobody sitting alone at lunch, and writing an encouraging note to students and teachers.

The students also worked to collect new or gently used stuffed animals to donate to the Deer Creek Fire Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments. The stuffed animals are then given to young children during emergency situations.