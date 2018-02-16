× One student taken into custody after allegedly making threat against Moore school

MOORE, Okla. – Officials say an Oklahoma student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat.

Officials with Moore Public Schools announced that they learned about a student threatening to “shoot up” Central Jr. High School while he rode the bus home on Wednesday.

Immediately, district leaders say the on-duty Moore police officer who works at Central Jr. High was contacted.

Following an investigation, the student was removed from the school and was taken into custody by the Moore Police Department.

“Moore Public Schools will not tolerate behavior or statements of this nature and will continue to provide the safest learning environment possible for the students and staff. We continue to be grateful for the relationship the district shares with both the Moore Police Department and Oklahoma City Police Department and their commitments to keep our schools safe,” the district said in a statement.

Authorities with the Moore Police Department tell News 4 the student has been taken into custody but is not under arrest at this time.

The threat comes just days after a 19-year-old man opened fire on a high school in Florida, killing 17 people.