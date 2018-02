ARDMORE, Okla. – The Ardmore Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Ronald Cavner, who is described as a white male and was last seen in Ardmore Friday at 9 a.m.

Police say Cavner could be in a silver 2015 Ford ECP with the Oklahoma tag HFB703.

Cavner does have Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If you see Cavner or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.