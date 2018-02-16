Silver alert issued for missing Muskogee woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Officials in Muskogee have issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old woman.

The Muskogee Police Department says a silver alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sadie Wright.

Wright was last seen in the 200 block of Douglas St. in Muskogee around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Wright is a black female who stands about 5’2″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and is missing her front teeth. Authorities say they need to find Wright since she suffers from dementia and may be in danger.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue top. She may be driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate “ELU 243.”

If you have seen Wright, call 911.