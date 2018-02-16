Teen girl propositioned on Guthrie trolley service speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - The teen accusing a man of propositioning her on public transportation spoke out about her experience in the hopes that it will prevent the incident from happening to another.

It happened late one Friday when 17-year-old Winter called the First Capitol Trolley to take her home from work.

"Before this, I trusted the trolley," she said.

When the van arrived, police said 60-year-old Jimmy Jay was already a passenger. With only one bucket seat in the handicap accessible van, Winter sat next to him. She said he immediately made his move.

"When I got in, he told me that I was very pretty," Winter said, "and he asked me if I wanted to go have a good time with him."

But, it wasn't a typical come-on.

"He pulled out a hundred dollar bill," Winter said, "and he said he would offer me another hundred dollar bill to go home in the morning."

The frightened girl declined, but he persisted.

Finally, she texted her father and bolted from the vehicle before they reached her stop.

"I called her and she was crying, and I could tell she was running," said her father, Paul.

He went to meet her and take her home. When she told him the story, he said his dad instincts kicked in.

"She's my baby," Paul said.

He wanted to see some action taken, but when he called the First Capitol Trolley, he said they brushed it off.

"We called the trolley and they were like, eh, so what?" Paul said.

Jay was charged with public intoxication and outraging public decency.

Both First Capitol Trolley and Jay declined to comment on the story.

Now, Winter and her father want to see the public transportation's policies followed or even changed to prevent anything like this from happening again.

"You just don't do that, you don't do that to little kids," Paul said. "It's unacceptable."