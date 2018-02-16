× Terrifying home invasion in S.W. Oklahoma City leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a terrifying home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and three injured.

Around 1 a.m., two suspects reportedly busted into a home near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania and began shooting at the people inside the home.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims were taking to a local hospital.

Two of the victims are in critical condition while the third victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the two suspects were carrying a dog with them during the violent home invasion.

At this time, police do not have a good description of the suspects.