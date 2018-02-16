Three arrested after six pounds of marijuana and more found inside Oklahoma home

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested after deputies found six pounds of marijuana and more inside a home.

Deputies say they received information Thursday of “illegal narcotics being distributed from a residence in the 23500 block of East 135th Street in the Coweta area.”

Deputies obtained and executed a state search warrant at the home.

While searching the home, deputies found approximately six pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, marijuana extract, scales, baggies and other items associated with the distribution and manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance.

Three people were arrested: John Proctor, Jennifer Todd and Ramona Todd.

The three were arrested on child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and more.