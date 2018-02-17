17-year-old facing charges after threatening two Oklahoma City schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after threatening two Oklahoma City schools.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say they were made aware of a social media threat against Northeast Academy and John Marshall Mid-High Thursday evening.

The 17-year-old was arrested after investigators determined she set up a social media account under another person’s name and then sent out the threat.

She was booked into a detention facility for juveniles on charges of Terrorism Hoax and False Impersonation.

As a precautionary measure, OKCPS and OCPD had additional security at both schools Friday and will as well on Monday.