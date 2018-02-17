Andy Alligator’s to host annual children’s book drive

NORMAN, Okla. – Andy Alligator’s Fun Park & Water Park will be hosting a book drive in March in celebration of Read Across America Day.

All books collected during March 1-4 will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Norman.

Guests who donate a new teen, pre-teen or children’s book will receive a Winter Fun Pass, a $19.99 value, for only $10!

The Winter Fun Pass includes a $3 game card, plus unlimited laser tag, bumper cars, frog hopper, kids zone and rock wall.

“We want to help children in our neighborhoods,” explains Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor fun center and water park. “Andy Alligator’s is committed to giving back to the community and to the families in our area. Rewarding our patrons with a steep discount on our Winter Fun Pass should help increase the number of books we receive for the Boys and Girls Club.”

Read Across America Day is celebrated each year on Dr. Seuss’s birthday which is March 2.

The book drive will be March 1-4.

Andy Alligator’s is located at 3300 Market Place Drive in Norman.