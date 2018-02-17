El Reno to get Route 66 monument

EL RENO, Okla. – El Reno will soon be getting a Route 66 monument!

Tuesday, the City Council unanimously agreed to celebrate the history of “America’s Mother Road,” historic Route 66, with a monument designed “to capture the attention and inspire reflection for travelers across generations.”

The Route 66 monument will be placed at the intersection of Route 66, the Rock Island Railroad, and the historic Chisholm Trail. This location is at the corner of W. Watts and S. Choctaw, catty-corner from Sid’s Diner.

The monument will be designed by PremierCraft.