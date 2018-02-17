Event will give 400 girls free prom dresses, shoes and accessories

OKLAHOMA CITY – Prom season is up on us!

And The 4th Annual Say Yes To The Prom Dress drive is back again!

Girls who register will receive a free dress, free shoes and free accessories, as well as a gift certificates for free hair/makeup by renowned Oklahoma City stylists!

The goal for this year is 400 dresses for 400 girls.

Event officials say girls must be registered in school.

The event is March 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 235 tickets remaining.

Click here to register.