Kesha coming to Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Kesha performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
OKLAHOMA CITY – Kesha’s tour will be making a stop in Oklahoma City this summer!
Rainbow Tour 2018 will be held July 2 at the Zoo Amphitheatre.
Tickets for the public go on sale February 23 at 12 p.m.
You can buy tickets online, Buy For Less Stores, Uptown Grocery in OKC, Brady Theater Box Office in Tulsa or call 1-800-514-3849.
All ages are welcome and blankets are allowed at the concert.
