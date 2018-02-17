× Kesha coming to Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kesha’s tour will be making a stop in Oklahoma City this summer!

Rainbow Tour 2018 will be held July 2 at the Zoo Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the public go on sale February 23 at 12 p.m.

You can buy tickets online, Buy For Less Stores, Uptown Grocery in OKC, Brady Theater Box Office in Tulsa or call 1-800-514-3849.

All ages are welcome and blankets are allowed at the concert.

