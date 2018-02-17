NBA All-Star Game fast facts

Here’s a look at the NBA All-Star Game. The All-Star Game caps off All-Star Weekend. All-Star Weekend includes the Slam Dunk contest, the Three Point Shootout and the Rookie Challenge.

February 18, 2018 – The 67th NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

February 19, 2017 – The 66th NBA All-Star Game takes place in New Orleans. The Western Conference defeats the Eastern Conference, 192-182.

The Eastern Conference has won 37 All-Star Games, and the Western Conference has won 29.

2018:

Team Lebron Roster:

Head Coach: Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors)

Starters:

DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Team Stephen Roster:

Head Coach: Mike D’Antoni (Houston Rockets)

Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Saturday, the NBA’s top players practiced in Los Angeles for the big game.

And, former OU football player Buddy Hield spoke to media. Hield played in his second straight Rising Stars Challenge.

History:

March 2, 1951 – The first All-Star Game takes place at the Boston Garden. The East wins 111-94. Ed Macauley is named the MVP.

1976 – The Slam Dunk Contest debuts during halftime of the All-Star Game, laying the foundation for the modern-day All-Star Weekend. Julius Erving is named the winner.

1977 – The first All-Star Game played after the merger of the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association. The East wins 125-124. Julius Erving is named MVP.

1992 – Months after announcing that he is HIV positive and despite not playing all season, Earvin “Magic” Johnson is voted into the All-Star Game. He is also named MVP.

July 22, 2016 – The NBA announces that they are moving the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of state legislation passed in March which limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and demands that transgender people use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificate.

May 24, 2017 – The NBA announces the 2019 All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte, citing the partial repeal of the so-called bathroom bill as the reason for the change.

October 3, 2017 – The NBA announces a format change for the 2018 All-Star Game. They’re dispensing with the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup. Instead, two captains will draft teams from an open pool of players. Conference affiliation will no longer be a factor in the selection of athletes for each team.

Selection Process:

Starting players are chosen by votes cast by fans, players and members of the media.

Team captains are the top winners of fan votes in each conference. The two captains will select their teams from the pool of All-Stars. Under the new format, the teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but captains can select from either conference.

Reserves, seven from each conference, are selected by the NBA’s head coaches.

Head coaches for the All-Star teams are based on the teams with the best record in each conference two weeks prior to the All-Star Game.