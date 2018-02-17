Oklahoma man dies after vehicle crashes

HINTON, Okla. – A 22-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed near Hinton Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Rudolfo Rubio was driving eastbound on I-40, approximately 1.3 miles west of Hinton, when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason. His vehicle then went off the road to right, struck a ditch, entered “a broad slide” and then impacted a tree.

OHP says Rubio was pinned for approximately 2.5 hours before being freed by the Hinton Fire Department who had to use the Jaws of Life.

OHP also says Rubio was wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, however, officials say the roadway was wet due to rain at the time of the crash.