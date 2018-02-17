One person dead after drive-by shooting in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in NE Oklahoma City Saturday evening.
Police say a white van was traveling on Lincoln Blvd. near NE 33rd St. when another vehicle drove past the van and fired three to five shots into the vehicle.
A backseat passenger, an adult male, was hit by the gunfire.
He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Police say right now, they do not have a description of the suspect.
If you know anything, give police a call.