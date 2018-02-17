Sooners Swept by Texas in 2018 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were prime time players galore in Norman today. Baker Mayfield and Dick vitale were courtside to see the Sooners struggle shooting early, but a Brady Manek three kept it close early and Kam McGusty's buzzer beater at the half made it a one possession game.

But OU left the floor making just 25 percent of their shots.

Lon Kruger said, “There's not any shortcut to it a lot of it's related to confidence getting some shots to go down and feeling good about I trying to get a little bit more movement away from the ball perhaps get the ball moving off the pass a little more just anything to find a spark and then try to repeat it.”

Trae Young set the pace for the sooners with 26 points. Texas turned the Sooners misfortunes into a 14 points lead late. For their first win at OU since 2012, 77-66.

After the sooners stormed out to a 14-2 start this season and rose all the way up to fourth in the rankings they've now lost eight of their last ten and five in a row with march madness quickly creeping in it's been a rollercoaster ride all year for OU and for hometown hero Trae Young in particular who says each night out with OU is full of lessons and learning.

Trae Young said, “This is like I said the toughest conference in America. I’m getting guarded like no one else in the country is getting guarded scouted on like no one else in the country is so it's a mystery coming out each and every game trying to figure out how a team's going to guard me and how I’m going to dictate how my team wins.

Lon Kruger said, “It's a process and right now it's tough I know no one likes losing especially us we're very competitive coach is on us about being competitive and tonight we just didn't knock down shots.”