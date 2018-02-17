Tulsa Police solve 100% of bank robberies since 2015; every suspect caught 

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa Police say they have solved every bank robbery that has occurred in the past two years and every suspect has been captured.

“Don’t rob banks, you’re gonna get caught,” said Sgt. Brandon Watkins.

Sgt. Watkins says it’s all because of a team effort with different departments and the banks.

“We work really, really well with other agencies. They’ve got great video, they go the extra mile for us, they train their employees,” Sgt. Watkins told Fox 23.

In 2016, there were 14 bank robberies in Tulsa; In 2017, there were 10; and so far this year, there has only been one.

Every suspect in each bank robbery has been caught.

The last unsolved bank robbery takes Tulsa Police back to 2015, where a woman robbed an IBC Bank twice that year, and police were unable to prove who it was.

Officials believe that woman is now in prison for an unrelated crime.