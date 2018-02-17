Two suspects arrested in New Mexico in connection to 2002 Oklahoma murder 

TULSA, Okla. – A man and woman were arrested in New Mexico and extradited back to Oklahoma in connection to a 2002 murder.

66-year-old Joe Calvert and 37-year-old Shanna Ramsey were arrested in New Mexico on February 2.

They have since been extradited back to Oklahoma and booked into the Tulsa County jail on murder charges.

Tulsa Police say on November 20, 2002, 31-year-old Latricia Fipps was reported missing. At the time, Calvert was her boyfriend.

Police say despite Fipps’ body never being recovered, it was apparent that she was killed.

Investigators say Ramsey knew about the disappearance of Fipps.

Both Calvert and Ramsey face a charge of first-degree murder.