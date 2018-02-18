Home invaders shoot resident in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A home invasion has ended in gunshots, and a resident has ended up in a hospital.

It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning around Wilshire and N.W. Expressway.

Authorities said three men wearing masks busted down the door to the unit. A woman awoke, and the invaders demanded money from her and had a gun.

A man came out of another bedroom, and that’s when police said the invaders shot him in the shoulder.

Sherry Mitchell lives next door to where police said the man was shot early Sunday morning.

“It's scary when it's this close to me," Mitchell said. "I sleep in the front part of my house. I heard a lot noise and, about 15-20 minutes later, it was the fire department and police and ambulance was out there, a lot of commotion going on. I went to look to see and, the next thing I know, I see a crime scene unit out there.”

Residents said it’s the second shooting in less than a year in the complex, the first ended in the victim dying.

“It's not dangerous, you know, like I say, it's a lot of activity people that don’t live in this area comes and hangs out over here, so we have a lot of strangers, night-time activities, stuff like that,” Mitchell said.

Police said the victim has no life-threatening injuries at the area hospital. They are looking for leads on the invaders. If you have information, you are encouraged to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.