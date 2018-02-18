× Man shot, killed during lengthy standoff in Oklahoma

CATOOSA, Okla. – Authorities said a man is dead following a lengthy standoff with sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired around 5 p.m. Saturday from a travel trailer in Catoosa. Neighbors said the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, fired shots into the air.

The man had barricaded himself inside the trailer when deputies arrived and fired at the deputies through the wall of the trailer. Deputies returned fire during the standoff that lasted seven hours.

Authorities entered the trailer shortly before midnight and found the suspect dead with multiple gunshot wounds apparently sustained during the shootout. Deputies also found a weapon similar to an AR-15 next to the suspect.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.