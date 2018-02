× Pipeline bursts and spills into neighborhood pond

YUKON, Okla. – A pipeline located in the Savannah Estates neighborhood off of Memorial and County Line road burst Saturday morning and oil spilled into a nearby pond.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they noticed a layer of crude oil on top of the neighborhood pond.

Multiple calls from Yukon and Piedmont came into the fire station, complaining about the foul smell.

The scene is still active and crews are working to keep it under control.