Police investigating home invasion, 1 person was shot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating after three men broke into an apartment and shot one of the occupants inside.

Authorities say three black men in masks armed with hand guns kicked down the front door around 6:30 Sunday morning near N.W. Expressway and Wilshire.

The woman of the house got up when she heard them break in. The invaders demanded money from her. Then, the man of the home woke up and came to see what happened. The suspects shot him in the shoulder. He was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

If you have any information, call the police.

