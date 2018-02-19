14-year-old student taken into custody after allegedly assaulting teacher

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 14-year-old middle school student was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a teacher in class.

On Feb. 15, officers were called to Webster Middle School following a reported assault by a student.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was teaching a class when a 14-year-old student began playing loud music with his tablet. When the victim told him to stop, the student didn’t listen to him, so he took the tablet away.

At that point, the victim says the student began throwing Hot Cheetos at his face.

When the teacher went to call the main office, the affidavit states the student “got up from his desk and began blocking [the victim] from pushing the button for help while making verbal threats to do bodily harm.”

Once the victim was able to call the main office, he claims the student rammed him into the wall.

Ultimately, the student was arrested for assault and battery