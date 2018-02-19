× 20-year-old Oklahoma man killed in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. – A 20-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash in Norman over the weekend.

Just before midnight Sunday, Trevian Towery, of Moore, was driving on I-35 in Norman when his vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle flipped about 3 times before stopping.

Towery was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old passenger inside Towery’s vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

According to the accident report, officials believe Towery was driving too fast, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

OHP officials report neither Towery nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.