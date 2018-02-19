Authorities investigate “possible threat” in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating “a possible threat” in Garvin County.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5 p.m. on Monday near Lindsay and deemed the area safe.

According to authorities, a man was seen leaving a device at a convenience store south of Lindsay. The man was then followed into town by officers and detained.

A bomb squad is determining whether or not the device is dangerous.

No other details are available at this time.