Busted mailboxes force tenants to go without mail

OKLAHOMA CITY - 58-year-old Beverly Butler is not holding back.

“I've been there going on three years,” she said. “I shouldn't have to live like this.”

She is one of dozens of tenants who can't get their mail - no bills, no letters, nothing gets delivered.

The bank of broken boxes are worn slick by years of neglect.

The U.S. Postal Service flat out stopped delivery at Spring Hill Apartments more than a month ago.

The postman "must ensure the sanctity of the mail.”

The rules keep them from putting mail in a broken box.

Repairing or replacing the boxes is on the landlord.

“I've been there since 2015, [and] those mailboxes have been like that,” Butler said.

Another problem is tenants said no one is ever at the leasing office, even though the sign on the door says 9 to 5.

We heard the property manager spends most of her time at a sister property across town and that's where we found her.

“I can tell you we're in contact with the postmaster,” she said. “It's not like we're not doing anything.”

She told us they’re actively getting estimates for new mailboxes.

While tenants wait, if they want to get their mail, they have to figure out a way to get across town to the nearest post office to pick up in person.

Butler doesn’t have reliable transportation.

“I don't know no one,” Butler said.

The manager said she's splitting her time between properties.

We asked to talk to the owner.

We know Spring Hill Apartments is registered to AMG Realty Group based outside of Chicago.

They bought the property three years ago and changed the name from Cherry Hill to Spring Hill.

You may remember, back then, they were evicting tenants so they could do repairs.

Fast forward three years and, by the looks of things, not much has changed.

“This hole has been in this lady's ceiling for over six months,” Butler said. “I had no hot water for seven weeks, [and] I got the city involved just to get hot water. That's sad.”

No one can seem to offer us a firm answer for replacing the mailboxes, although the manager said she hopes to have the new ones in by the end of the month.

The postal service will continue holding mail at its postal station, but it's no permanent solution.

We'll check back.