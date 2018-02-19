Cold front bringing showers, thunderstorms to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the state and bringing cooler temperatures to much of Oklahoma.

Monday started out with temperatures in the 70s before a cold front started moving through the Panhandle.

In just under 30 minutes, an arctic cold front dropped temperatures by 20 degrees across central Oklahoma.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms formed to the East, dropping heavy rain and small pellets of hail across some parts of the state.

This evening, there is a moderate chance for rain with temperatures in the mid-40s. There is also a slight chance for hail in central Oklahoma.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30 across much of the state. On Tuesday, temperatures won’t climb too much before kids have to head to the bus stop.

On Tuesday, temps will struggle to get above freezing for the central and northern parts of the state. There is a chance for continued showers in southeast Oklahoma.

On Wednesday morning, another system will move into the state and could bring a bit of ice for western to central Oklahoma.