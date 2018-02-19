“Coming here as a firefighter has just totally been a different experience,” Norman woman runs to remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We are just a couple of months away from the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Participants are gearing up for the big day, including Norman firefighter Jennifer Schmidt.

"I like to help people. I like to do what I can to give back and contribute to the community. I want to be some strength for those kind of people that are panicked and experiencing tragic loss," she told News 4. "Coming here as a firefighter has just totally been a different experience to come through and look at it that way. There are so many ways to be involved with this whole experience."

Schmidt said she's running the half marathon in honor of those who can't do the same.

"I love to run. I’m running the half. That’s my way to honor the people that can’t run, the families and friends of those who died, all the first responders that were there for rescue and recovery, everybody that was involved in that horrific incident," she said. "Everybody has been very supportive when I asked them to help out."

Schmidt said she does the 'Tied To Our Mission' fundraiser as a way to give back to the museum.

"I started out with just a goal of $500 and then kept upping it 'cause it was getting it better and better," she said. "Every little bit helps. It adds up to an enormous impact. Anybody can contribute. It doesn’t have to be a $20 donation or a $15. Whatever you can give."

Click here for more information on the Run to Remember.