Cooking with Kyle: Cheesy, garlic biscuits

OKLAHOMA CITY – These easy biscuits melt in your mouth! It’s hard to believe that something this simple can be so delicious. Makes a dozen; recipe may be doubled. Dough also may be frozen and cooked from frozen. Enjoy!
2 C all-purpose flour
1 T baking powder
1 t salt
1 – 2 t garlic powder
1 C heavy cream
4 oz (roughly 1 generous cup) grated sharp cheddar cheese. (The sharper the better. I use a Vermont or New York Extra Sharp)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sift together dry ingredients. Add grated cheddar to dry ingredients. Pour in cream.
Using spatula, mix to a cohesive dough. Form biscuits into 3/4″x2″ discs; place on ungreased baking sheet.
Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown.
Optional: coat tops of biscuits with butter after removing from oven. Makes 12-14 biscuits