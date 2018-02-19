Cooking with Kyle: Cheesy, garlic biscuits

OKLAHOMA CITY – These easy biscuits melt in your mouth! It’s hard to believe that something this simple can be so delicious. Makes a dozen; recipe may be doubled. Dough also may be frozen and cooked from frozen. Enjoy!

2 C all-purpose flour

1 T baking powder

1 t salt

1 – 2 t garlic powder

1 C heavy cream

4 oz (roughly 1 generous cup) grated sharp cheddar cheese. (The sharper the better. I use a Vermont or New York Extra Sharp)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sift together dry ingredients. Add grated cheddar to dry ingredients. Pour in cream.

Using spatula, mix to a cohesive dough. Form biscuits into 3/4″x2″ discs; place on ungreased baking sheet.

Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown.

Optional: coat tops of biscuits with butter after removing from oven. Makes 12-14 biscuits