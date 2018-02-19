Game wardens investigating after bald eagle found shot in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Delaware County are investigating after they say a bald eagle was shot in the wing.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Game Warden Marni Loftis responded to a report of an injured bald eagle. After capturing the eagle, she was rushed to the Tulsa Zoo for an evaluation.

Investigators say she appears to have been injured between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, but she is still in very good condition.

Game wardens say she has a wound through one of her wings that is consistent with being shot with a rifle. They say part of her wing will have to be amputated and she will never be able to fly again.

However, they hope she will survive.

Investigators believe that the eagle was shot in Delaware County around 495 Rd.

If you have any information on the shooting, call (918) 533-2678 or 1-800-522-8039.