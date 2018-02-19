× Guthrie man killed in motorcycle crash on I-35

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on I-35 over the weekend.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officials say Adam Been, 42, was driving his motorcycle on the northbound on-ramp to I-35 in Guthrie when he departed the ramp and struck a ditch.

According to the accident report, after crashing into the ditch, Been rolled into the outside lane of I-35.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he was driving too fast for the wet roads.