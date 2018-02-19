KFC temporarily closes hundreds of stores due to lack of chicken

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurant.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken in the United Kingdom and Ireland said it has closed around 800 of their 900 stores as of midday Monday due to a shortage of chicken.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

The company claimed the problem was due to a “couple of teething problems” with their new delivery partner. KFC had switched suppliers from Bidvest Logistics to DHL last Wednesday. According to Bidvest, the transition had been seamless.

KFC has been working on the problem all day, and they created a section on their website to keep the public up to date on where to find open restaurant locations.

The Colonel has an update… More info – https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

Several chicken lovers took the news rather hard. They expressed their disapproval and anguish on social media.

I mean, I’m no manager or anything, but if I was in charge at a KFC my 1st question each morning would be, “have we some chicken?” And if the answer came back, “No”, I’d be on the phone immediately to the Chicken folk. — mr welbeck kane (@400FootGhost) February 19, 2018

KFC running out of chicken truly has been one of the most traumatic and horrific events to ever happen to me in my life. Having to starve. Took time off work. Life is on pause. Hopefully this will end soon. — Marc (@marcjry) February 19, 2018

For those of you missing KFC try this instead😂😂😂#KFCCrisispic.twitter.com/esqHd5nkMK — Duke (@SonidukeSonia) February 19, 2018

The major chain tried to ease the pain of distraught consumers on Twitter.

Sorry Dave, please don’t gunge us! We hope we’ll be up and running again soon. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

Hopefully, Dave will forgive them.