Crazy weather week as we jump between seasons!
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

KFC temporarily closes hundreds of stores due to lack of chicken

Posted 11:18 pm, February 19, 2018, by

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurant.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken in the United Kingdom and Ireland said it has closed around 800 of their 900 stores as of midday Monday due to a shortage of chicken.

The company claimed the problem was due to a “couple of teething problems” with their new delivery partner. KFC had switched suppliers from Bidvest Logistics to DHL last Wednesday. According to Bidvest, the transition had been seamless.

KFC has been working on the problem all day, and they created a section on their website to keep the public up to date on where to find open restaurant locations.

Several chicken lovers took the news rather hard. They expressed their disapproval and anguish on social media.

The major chain tried to ease the pain of distraught consumers on Twitter.

Hopefully, Dave will forgive them.