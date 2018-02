NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are responding to reports of a “law enforcement emergency” near the University of Oklahoma.

Monday afternoon, OU tweeted out that a “law enforcement emergency” was reported near Oak Tree Ave. and 12th Ave., asking people to avoid the area.

OU Alert: 1:19 PM Reported Law Enforcement emergency in area of Oak Tree Ave and 12th Ave SE. Avoid Area. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 19, 2018

Officials tell KFOR that a suspicious object was found in a parking lot in the area.

Emergency crews are responding.

Norman Police are responding to a report of a suspicious object in the 3000 block of Oak Tree Avenue. Further information will be provided as it becomes available. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) February 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.