Man in critical condition after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s northwest side.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. Monday on the corner of N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

Officials said two men got into an argument and one man shot the other.

The suspect then took off on foot north of the scene, and the victim was transported to a hospital.

About an hour later, officials said they had a person detained for questioning.

No other details are available at this time.