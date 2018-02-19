Marianne Williamson coming to Oklahoma for her Love America Tour

Crazy weather week as we jump between seasons!
EDMOND, Okla. - Spiritual teacher, author, and lecturer Marianne Williamson is coming to Oklahoma City for her Love America Tour.

She is touring this year, discussing how a revolution in consciousness paves the way to both personal and national renewal.

She'll be speaking in Oklahoma on February 25th, 2018 at University of Central Oklahoma's Constitution Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A reception and book sale and signing will immediately follow the event until 5 p.m.

The event is close to selling out.

