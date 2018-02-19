Norman police educate from experience on active shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Law enforcement officials in Norman spent Monday afternoon teaching techniques on how to stay safe in an active shooter situation to area residents.

Teachers, employers, church officials and concerned citizens watched videos and listened to experts talk about the dos and don'ts of operating in a high stress situation.

"I learned that, if you don’t plan in advance, then, it's going to be hard for your body to remember exactly what to do in a crisis situation," said businessman James Whitcom.

"I learned that we do a lot things wrong," said teacher Cindy Henry. "We teach our kids to huddle in one space, and they teach, no, you need to scatter. I've learned a lot. I’ve learned a plan of action I feel like."

For Norman police, the situation hits close to home. Back in January, a gunman opened fire inside the Bergey Windpower Company, injuring two workers. The suspect was wrestled to the ground and, then, shot with his own gun by employees inside.

"That is a hometown, real life example of taking the fight to the shooter," said Lt. Jay Callahan of the Norman Police Department. "Unfortunately, this is becoming the national norm. It's great that I see citizens from all occupations, all walks of life come out here wanting to get some information. It's in our own backyard. It can happen anywhere, and it has and, unfortunately, it's going to continue to happen."

Callahan stresses run first, hide second and fight back as a last resort. If you want more information on how you can better educate people in your workplace, school or place of worship, you are encouraged to contact the Norman Police Department.