Number of threats made against metro schools in days after Florida massacre

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma schools have received threats since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Late Sunday evening, officials say a threat was made on social media against Northwest Classen High School and Taft Middle School.

The latest threats have brought the total to five schools that have received threats in the past few days.

Last Thursday morning, Western Heights Public Schools announced that district officials learned of a threat being made against one of its schools.

Officials say the threat was made by a student who is not in school at the moment.

“We have made contact with the police and we have supplied information including photos to all school sites and our security staff. We have heightened security measures today and will be vigilant about the safety of our students and staff,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Oklahoma City police confirmed to KFOR that a 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with the threat.

Also late last week, Oklahoma City Public Schools released a statement regarding a threat made to John Marshall High School and Northeast Academy.

Officials said the suspect was apprehended and criminal charges are pending.

Then late Sunday night, OKCPS released another statement saying, “Late Sunday evening, OKCPS was made aware of a social media threat against Northwest Classen High School and Taft Middle School. District teams immediately notified Oklahoma City Police, and they are currently investigating. As a precautionary measure, OKCPS will be taking additional security measures at both schools tomorrow. Classes will be in session as scheduled. We remain very grateful to those who continue to share this threat information with District leaders and to OCPD for their partnership. As always, OKCPS takes all threats seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”