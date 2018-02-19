× Officials: Some traffic lights in Midwest City out due to accident, could take days for repair

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City are urged to be cautious after an accident damaged a couple of signal lights.

Authorities with the City of Midwest City say a vehicle hit the signal control cabinet, causing the signal light to go out at S.E. 29th St. and Air Depot. The light for the on and off ramps at I-40 and Air Depot Blvd., just north of the main gates at Tinker Air Force Base, are also out.

Stop signs have been placed in the area, but officials say that drivers should avoid the area as much as possible.

City leaders say it will be at least a few days before the control cabinet can be repaired.