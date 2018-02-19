× Oklahoma lawmakers debating Daylight Saving Time

OKLAHOMA CITY – In addition to the ongoing budget battle at the Oklahoma State Capitol, lawmakers are also debating whether or not the Sooner State should stick with Daylight Saving Time.

A Senate bill, which would adopt Daylight Saving Time as Oklahoma’s year-round standard time, has passed a Senate committee.

On Monday, Senate Bill 1309 passed the Senate Committee on General Government with a vote of 5 to 4.

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour during the warmer part of the year, so that evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

Daylight Saving Time for most of the country starts on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

If passed, the measure would go into effect on Nov. 1.