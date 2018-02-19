Beautiful weekend in store before cold front arrives next week

Oklahoma lawmakers debating Daylight Saving Time

Posted 2:01 pm, February 19, 2018, by and

PLANTATION, FL - MARCH 06: Howard Brown repairs a clock at Brown?s Old Time Clock Shop March 6, 2007 in Plantation, Florida. This year day light savings time happens three weeks early and some people fear that it could cause some computer and gadget glitches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – In addition to the ongoing budget battle at the Oklahoma State Capitol, lawmakers are also debating whether or not the Sooner State should stick with Daylight Saving Time.

A Senate bill, which would adopt Daylight Saving Time as Oklahoma’s year-round standard time, has passed a Senate committee.

On Monday, Senate Bill 1309 passed the Senate Committee on General Government with a vote of 5 to 4.

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour during the warmer part of the year, so that evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

Daylight Saving Time for most of the country starts on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

If passed, the measure would go into effect on Nov. 1.