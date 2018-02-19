× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly trying to lure child into bathroom

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to lure a young boy into a bathroom.

Officials tell FOX 23 that 19-year-old Darius Burch allegedly passed the child a note at the downtown Tulsa library, asking him to go to the bathroom with him.

The boy immediately told his mother, who got security officers involved.

When Burch was questioned by Tulsa police officers, he reportedly admitted that he was trying to molest the boy and had molested children in the past.

Burch was arrested on one count of lewd molestation of a minor.

The Tulsa City-County Library released the following statement to FOX 23:

“The Tulsa City-County Library responded to an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon at its downtown Central Library location involving an inappropriate action by an adult male customer directed to a minor child. The minor customer alerted his mother who then alerted library security of the situation. The library’s security team contacted local police and was able to detain the adult customer until officers arrived. The Tulsa City-County Library takes all threats and incidents of deviant behavior very seriously. Library staff are trained to investigate and take quick action in working with local authorities to ensure any such incident is handled properly. The Tulsa City-County Library is thankful to its Central Library team and local law enforcement for their prompt response and investigation yesterday afternoon.”