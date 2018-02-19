Oklahoma Senate consider bill modifying date children must turn certain ages to attend certain grades

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers in the Oklahoma Senate will consider a bill modifying the date children must turn certain ages to attend certain grades.

Senate Bill 1020, proposed by Senator Greg McCortney, R-Ada, passed an education committee Monday morning. Currently in Oklahoma, children attending preschool must turn four-years-old before September 1 that school year, and five-years-old for kindergarten.

Under Senator McCortney’s bill, the age would requirement would be moved back to August 1.

“What we expect from kindergarteners and first graders is so much more than what we expected of them when I was growing up,” McCortney said. “There’s studies across the nation that show kids that are old for their grade graduate high school at a much higher percentage than kids that are young for their grade.”

The idea behind the measure came from a constituent. Janel Manuel is a kindergarten teacher at Homer Elementary School Ada. Manuel said she’s seen the negative efforts of children attending school when they’re younger than their peers.

“They are definitely more immature developmentally wise. A lot of times, these are students that we end up retaining or we hold them back in kindergarten or pre-k because they are not ready to go to next grade level,” Manuel explained.

The bill received one vote in opposition at an education committee hearing Monday. Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa said she’s concerned about the “disproportionate effect” it would have on lower-income families and their children.

“Those kids are going to be sitting at home and being told there’s not a program, there’s not space for them. That sort of thing,” said Senator Ikley-Freeman. “In a scenario where we’ve funded early education a little more, pre-k programs…I would absolutely support this bill.”

The bill now moves onto the full Senate floor for consideration. McCortney said it will be done before the middle of March.