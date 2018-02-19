Oklahoma Uber driver threatened with gun over lost cellphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his Uber driver over a lost cellphone.

Oklahoma City police arrested Cody Self over the weekend.

The Uber driver said she would never forget, and for her protection, she doesn’t want her identity revealed.

“They were so intoxicated they slept the whole way,” the driver said.

Self was the passenger and allegedly left his cellphone in the car but, by the time the passenger realized it, the driver had already picked up four new passengers.

“That phone kept ringing, and I thought, 'Okay, I can talk now' so I answered the phone and said, 'Hey, this is Uber. I do have your phone,'” the driver said.

The conversation after that took a nasty turn.

“The whole time that phone was going off from Taco Bell to MacArthur where he had the gun on us, he was sending us text messages: ‘Your lives are over. You guys are going to die. You're all dead. You're finished,’” she said.

Before she could react to the messages, Self tracked the Uber driver down at a Taco Bell on May, that's where the chase started.

Self was allegedly armed with a gun and demanded his phone.

It escalated at Northwest 150th and MacArthur where, according to a police report, the suspect confronted them again.

The driver and her passengers got away.

“As soon as we get to Gaillardia, I jump out and say 'He's got a gun. He's got a gun. There's a man behind us, and he's got a gun,'" she said.

Video from the neighborhood's guard shack showed the armed man looking in the car.

It ends when a passenger takes him down and waits for police to arrive.

The driver said this won't steer her away from working for Uber but she is now more aware of her surroundings.

“You can't let one bad guy with a gun determine the rest of your outlook on life,” the driver said.

Self was booked in jail on several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Last week, police tell us, Self was arrested downtown and booked in the Oklahoma County jail. He was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer.