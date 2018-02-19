People petition for Parkland shooting victim to be buried with military honor

PARKLAND, Fl. – Of all the 17 people tragically killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there is one student the public is wanting to be buried with military honor.
Fifteen-year-old Peter Wang was part of the JROTC program at Douglas. His friends said he sacrificed himself and was shot repeatedly while holding a door open to let his classmates escape.
“He was one of my closest friends… He died a gentleman holding the door for other students,” said his peer, Kelsey Friend.
Please sign this. He was killed holding the doors open for others. He was a ROTC cadet so this petition is that he gets a Full Honor Military Burial. He is a hero and deserves it.
Allow for Cadet Peter Wang to receive a Full Honors Military Burial https://t.co/sHe7AMBFeF
His name was #PeterWang and he was 15 years old.
Let’s make his name the one we remember from yesterday’s tragedy. https://t.co/Y0IJBMIUlo
Thousands have signed a White House petition asking for Peter Wang, a 15-year-old JROTC cadet who died in the Florida school shooting, to be buried with military honors https://t.co/gxdQy7fBzP pic.twitter.com/3yw3BH7Pc0
