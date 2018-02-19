People petition for Parkland shooting victim to be buried with military honor

PARKLAND, Fl. – Of all the 17 people tragically killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there is one student the public is wanting to be buried with military honor.

Fifteen-year-old Peter Wang was part of the JROTC program at Douglas. His friends said he sacrificed himself and was shot repeatedly while holding a door open to let his classmates escape.

“He was one of my closest friends… He died a gentleman holding the door for other students,” said his peer, Kelsey Friend.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wang will be laid to rest and thousands of people have signed a White House petition asking for him to be buried with military honors.

“His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such and deserves a full honors military burial,” reads the petition.

As of Monday evening, it had more than 30,000 signatures.

Whether or not Wang receives full honors at his burial, members of the military community have already organized to pay respects to the teenager and his family.

Several top posts on /r/military, a military message board on Reddit , contain information for service members and veterans who want to attend Wang’s public funeral in uniform. Members have also organized a donation program for military patches and coins that will be sent to the family.